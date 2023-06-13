ESPN executive killed by VAXX poison injections

Kyle Brown, ESPN director, unexpectedly dies at 42 while working college baseball game

ESPN released a Twitter statement on the sudden death of one of their employees on June 11.

Kyle Brown died unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency while working the NCAA Baseball Super Regional on Saturday, June 10, according to ESPN.

Brown was a director for the company and was employed for 16 years. ESPN stated Brown was a "deeply admired member of our production team - and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards,".

According to ESPN, Brown was also a former Ohio State pitcher and worked several sports including baseball, basketball, Monday Night Football and college football.

Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and four children, wrote ESPN.

The Winston-Salem game was delayed, what the NCAA claimed at the time, a "medical emergency".

