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5th Dimensional Awareness Changes Reality - 3D to 5D Mandela Effects
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23 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy my interview on author, Nicky Sutton's "Spiritual Awakening Podcast". I cover these topics that are in the Buddhist Mandalas book series. Plus, give you a teaser of what is inside book 2 of "Buddhist Mandalas: Christ Consciousness of a Multidimensional Merkabah".
-What is consciousness and how does it create realities, even parallel realities.
-Clarifying Qanon's misuse of Buddhist/Hindu meditation symbols and Nazi's misuse of the Hindu/Buddhist swastika. No matter the direction of its rotation as introduced by Madam Blavatsky of the Nazis, the swastikas' is the rotation of the human energy field as scientifically explained in the Buddhist Mandalas book 1 and revered as sacred by Buddhist and Hinduism as far back as 7,000+ year ago. The "OK" hand gestures are one of many meditation gestures that goes back over 7,000+ years ago in Hinduism as taught in our various monastic schools. Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism would like these fringe 3D hate groups to stop using our sacred symbols for divisive propaganda to misguided bystanders. Plus, the difference between being open-minded and being gullible to low-vibe 3D conspiracies.
-How to have compassion for yourself as 5D person and have compassion for everyone in your life at whatever level (3D, 4D, 5D, etc.) of consciousness they resonate at.
-What are soul groups and how do we create our life lessons for each reincarnation.
-How hypnosis and meditation are the same things, and these modalities can help you see what is holding down your mandala's frequency.
-What is the Buddhist understanding of spiritual awakenings, ascension up different levels of energy, and what is spiritual 6th-sense etiquette.
-What is Christ consciousness as taught in Buddhism.
-What is 5th-dimensional awareness, and how can we use it to help all of our parallel lives in the past, present, and future.
-How being 5th-dimensional awareness is an entry point for contact to beings of higher dimensions and our entry to being intergalactic humanity in a parallel reality more like Star Trek.
-We didn't have the time to get into book 2 of Buddhist Mandalas, which covers the luminaries in Buddhist cannon such as Yeshuah Ben Yosef (Jesus/Issa) from the Gnostic community, his wife, Miriam Magdalene, and their three kids as documented in Buddhist scrolls about their attendance in our monastic institutions prior to our support of their project to foster growth of the Essene community of scholars.
For more information on Von's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
----------------------------
To watch more of Nicky Sutton's podcast, visit her youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/Spiritua...
• To Order her BOOK Consciousness Rising: Guiding You Through Spiritual Awakening & Beyond': https://linktr.ee/nickysutton
https://nickysutton
• All Nicky's content has appropriate copyright permissions mainly from Storyblocks and Epidemic Sound.
-What is consciousness and how does it create realities, even parallel realities.
-Clarifying Qanon's misuse of Buddhist/Hindu meditation symbols and Nazi's misuse of the Hindu/Buddhist swastika. No matter the direction of its rotation as introduced by Madam Blavatsky of the Nazis, the swastikas' is the rotation of the human energy field as scientifically explained in the Buddhist Mandalas book 1 and revered as sacred by Buddhist and Hinduism as far back as 7,000+ year ago. The "OK" hand gestures are one of many meditation gestures that goes back over 7,000+ years ago in Hinduism as taught in our various monastic schools. Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism would like these fringe 3D hate groups to stop using our sacred symbols for divisive propaganda to misguided bystanders. Plus, the difference between being open-minded and being gullible to low-vibe 3D conspiracies.
-How to have compassion for yourself as 5D person and have compassion for everyone in your life at whatever level (3D, 4D, 5D, etc.) of consciousness they resonate at.
-What are soul groups and how do we create our life lessons for each reincarnation.
-How hypnosis and meditation are the same things, and these modalities can help you see what is holding down your mandala's frequency.
-What is the Buddhist understanding of spiritual awakenings, ascension up different levels of energy, and what is spiritual 6th-sense etiquette.
-What is Christ consciousness as taught in Buddhism.
-What is 5th-dimensional awareness, and how can we use it to help all of our parallel lives in the past, present, and future.
-How being 5th-dimensional awareness is an entry point for contact to beings of higher dimensions and our entry to being intergalactic humanity in a parallel reality more like Star Trek.
-We didn't have the time to get into book 2 of Buddhist Mandalas, which covers the luminaries in Buddhist cannon such as Yeshuah Ben Yosef (Jesus/Issa) from the Gnostic community, his wife, Miriam Magdalene, and their three kids as documented in Buddhist scrolls about their attendance in our monastic institutions prior to our support of their project to foster growth of the Essene community of scholars.
For more information on Von's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
----------------------------
To watch more of Nicky Sutton's podcast, visit her youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/Spiritua...
• To Order her BOOK Consciousness Rising: Guiding You Through Spiritual Awakening & Beyond': https://linktr.ee/nickysutton
https://nickysutton
• All Nicky's content has appropriate copyright permissions mainly from Storyblocks and Epidemic Sound.
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