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"Will Cover More Than Just FISA Abuse" - DOJ IG Report Will Be Released Friday - 1652-9A
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275 views • October 14, 2019
Congressman Nunes in January of 2018 released a 2-page FISA memo revealing Hillary Clinton’s phony dossier formed an essential role in the FBI obtaining the FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. In fact, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testified that if not for the phony Russia dossier, the FBI would never have sought the FISA warrants. The FBI, under Comey’s Directorship, obtained one FISA warrant and three subsequent renewals on Carter Page beginning in October of 2016 and ending in June of 2017. The FBI also defrauded the FISA judges by withholding exculpatory evidence on Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos. E-Militia Article: “Will Cover More Than Just FISA Abuse” – DOJ IG Report Will Be Released Friday http://ow.ly/lnIY30pImCN

B4IN Article: "Will Cover More Than Just FISA Abuse" - DOJ IG Report Will Be Released Friday | Politics http://ow.ly/fA1J30pImWj

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