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Uberti Cattleman -vs- Armi Jager Dakota
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41 views • February 21, 2021
In this video we go to the workbench and compare the Uberti Cattleman single action revolver in 44-40 to the Armi Jager Dakota single action revolver in 45 Colt.
00:00 Intro
00:40 Safety Brief
01:18 Similar Features
03:21 Differences
04:32 Safety Features
05:49 Action & Trigger
06:38 Outro
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00:00 Intro
00:40 Safety Brief
01:18 Similar Features
03:21 Differences
04:32 Safety Features
05:49 Action & Trigger
06:38 Outro
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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