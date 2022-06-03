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Silent War Ep. 6220: Patriots in Control...Where? "Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights."
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41 views • June 03, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Uvalde Police Department No Longer Cooperating with Texas Investigation of Deadly Mass Shooting.
Special Counsel John Durham Releases Statement After DC Jury Acquits Hillary Clinton Attorney Sussmann for Lying to the FBI.
Why Is the US Military Rationing Meals? They Have a $770 Billion Budget. What’s Going On?
Biden Family Values: Hunter Biden Shared Pornhub Link with Father Joe Biden.
The suspicious timing of Monkeypox.
US Engaged In "Offensive" Cyber Ops Against Russia In Ukraine: NSA Director.
US To Sell Ukraine Advanced Drones Armed With Hellfire Missiles In Coming Days.
Gas Prices Hit New Record of $4.71 Per Gallon, Impacting All Americans.
“Operation Lost Souls” – Texas Authorities Rescue 70 Children Who Were Victims of Sex Trafficking.
"Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights."
GLSEN (Gay-Lesbian-Straight Education Network) has infiltrated our schools and plans to reprogram your children.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Uvalde Police Department No Longer Cooperating with Texas Investigation of Deadly Mass Shooting.
Special Counsel John Durham Releases Statement After DC Jury Acquits Hillary Clinton Attorney Sussmann for Lying to the FBI.
Why Is the US Military Rationing Meals? They Have a $770 Billion Budget. What’s Going On?
Biden Family Values: Hunter Biden Shared Pornhub Link with Father Joe Biden.
The suspicious timing of Monkeypox.
US Engaged In "Offensive" Cyber Ops Against Russia In Ukraine: NSA Director.
US To Sell Ukraine Advanced Drones Armed With Hellfire Missiles In Coming Days.
Gas Prices Hit New Record of $4.71 Per Gallon, Impacting All Americans.
“Operation Lost Souls” – Texas Authorities Rescue 70 Children Who Were Victims of Sex Trafficking.
"Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights."
GLSEN (Gay-Lesbian-Straight Education Network) has infiltrated our schools and plans to reprogram your children.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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