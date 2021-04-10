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Quick Reaction to Medical Tyranny in SVG | Vincentians Speak
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51 views • April 10, 2021
In the island of St Vincent, the Government is putting its teachers in the position that they must get a vaccine. Here we have two people speaking out against what is nothing short of Medical Tyranny. For something that has a 99.7% survival rate, why must the people be forced to take a "mixcine"? For more information visit the www.Emit.Zone and see the information section https://emit.zone/information/ . More on what a doctor found with vaccines https://emit.zone/health/vaccine-studies/ . More on Big Pharma's approach to business https://emit.zone/health/big-pharma/ .
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