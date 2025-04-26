BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's Chemtrails Task Force Makes First Major Geoengineering Arrest in U.S.
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
1 week ago

For decades, they told us we were crazy. They said those grid-like streaks in the sky were just condensation… nothing more than harmless trails left by passing jets.

But behind the ridicule, behind the denial, something sinister was taking shape, hidden in plain sight. Now, the walls are finally starting to crack.

The Chemtrails Task Force, a covert, cross-agency unit activated just weeks ago, has already sent shockwaves through the highest levels of power. Rogue agencies have been shut down. Financial networks frozen. And in a stunning turn of events… the Task Force has made its first arrests.



Tags: Chemtrails, Geoengineering, Trump, Chemtrails task force, spraying, depopulation, democide, Bill Gates, Gates, Arrest, condensation trails, covert, cross agency, Rogue agencies, Financial networks, Task Force

Keywords
trumpchemtrailsgeoengineeringarrestdepopulationsprayingbill gatesgatesdemocidecoverttask forcecondensation trailschemtrails task forcecross agencyrogue agenciesfinancial networks
