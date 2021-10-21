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The Weekly Sip #22
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10 views • October 21, 2021
SORRY I AM LATE
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Links:
http://caldronpool.com/several-australian-universities-ban-sarcasm-because-its-a-form-of-violence/
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19317611.2018.1523266?scroll=top&;needAccess=true
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6400371/Straight-white-men-ousted-ad-agency-director-tried-obliterate-Mad-Men-culture.html
https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1057077881338134528
https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1057757335328702470
http://rationalreligion.co.uk/how-to-be-free-supermodel-bar-rafaeli-breaks-it-down-in-racist-advert#.W_GktjhKiUk
https://twitter.com/bbcthesocial/status/1058328116517453824
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6348273/Young-woman-gang-raped-three-men-early-morning-walk-West-Yorkshire.html
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/jailed-dad-given-50k-damages-13489859.amp
https://twitter.com/JDefiant9/status/1058711845916368896
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/oct/30/uk-universities-struggle-to-deal-with-toxic-trans-rights-row
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/nov/01/police-crime-misogyny-burglary-women-harassment-violent
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6344703/Magistrate-says-Aboriginal-activist-assaulted-police-four-times-wonderful-person.html
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/147766510247477249/507953618251677696/45217044_664824383913306_6555296957684776960_n.png
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
-----
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
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Links:
http://caldronpool.com/several-australian-universities-ban-sarcasm-because-its-a-form-of-violence/
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19317611.2018.1523266?scroll=top&;needAccess=true
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6400371/Straight-white-men-ousted-ad-agency-director-tried-obliterate-Mad-Men-culture.html
https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1057077881338134528
https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1057757335328702470
http://rationalreligion.co.uk/how-to-be-free-supermodel-bar-rafaeli-breaks-it-down-in-racist-advert#.W_GktjhKiUk
https://twitter.com/bbcthesocial/status/1058328116517453824
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6348273/Young-woman-gang-raped-three-men-early-morning-walk-West-Yorkshire.html
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/jailed-dad-given-50k-damages-13489859.amp
https://twitter.com/JDefiant9/status/1058711845916368896
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/oct/30/uk-universities-struggle-to-deal-with-toxic-trans-rights-row
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/nov/01/police-crime-misogyny-burglary-women-harassment-violent
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6344703/Magistrate-says-Aboriginal-activist-assaulted-police-four-times-wonderful-person.html
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/147766510247477249/507953618251677696/45217044_664824383913306_6555296957684776960_n.png
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