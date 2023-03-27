ONE RACE, HUMAN..? | #1855

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Link from Today's Show:
Shake it up Jesus: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/nVctdTMLX9dKLbnwoTxKfD
Ohio church set to host drag story hour vandalized: https://www.cleveland.com/news/2023/03/ohio-church-set-to-host-drag-story-hour-vandalized.html
Black People Are the Most Religious People In America, But What Are They Getting Out Of It?: https://atlantablackstar.com/2018/03/11/black-people-religious-people-america-getting/#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20Pew%20Research%20Center%2C%2079%20percent,their%20origins%20to%20the%20late%2018%20th%20century
How many races are there in the human race?: https://www.answers.com/general-science/How_many_races_are_there_in_the_human_race
Ethnic - Websters1828: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/ethnic
The Reason White People Have Disappeared From Commercials Is Totally…: https://dailyheadlines.net/the-reason-white-people-have-disappeared-from-commercials-is-totally/
This Tucker Carlson clip exposing racist Left had me SPEECHLESS: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=611056750491217
Dr Tenpenny - Walking With God: https://tenpennywalkwithgod.substack.com/p/your-plans-will-succeed
KENTUCKY TICKET for Livestream event: https://coachdavelive.com/kentuckylive
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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