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Dave Hodges: SHOCKING: WHY ARE PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS BEING MADE ON AS MANY LEO'S AS POSSIBLE?
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123 views • June 06, 2020
From Dave Hodges' site:
"As if it wasn't enough for law enforcement agents to be disarmed and jeopardize their role as America's front line defenders, now the officers and agents themselves, and their families, are being targeted for violence. The report provides the details. In addition, these officers and agents are vulnerable to Antifa and any other terrorist group!"
Just to add; YouTube has scrubbed this video. Who'da figured?
"As if it wasn't enough for law enforcement agents to be disarmed and jeopardize their role as America's front line defenders, now the officers and agents themselves, and their families, are being targeted for violence. The report provides the details. In addition, these officers and agents are vulnerable to Antifa and any other terrorist group!"
Just to add; YouTube has scrubbed this video. Who'da figured?
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