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The Mirror Project - Petition update
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1 view • September 17, 2020
The Mirror Project, September 17, 2020
SIGN PETITION: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/313310
Let's make this go viral, we need a minimum of 100K signatures in order for it to be discussed at parliament.
They are not expecting it to reach the 100K by the 26th Sept 2020.
Make your voice heard and force them to discuss these draconian restrictions that's doing harm to all of us.
For more info & free template letter to you MP go to
https://www.mp-22.com/coronavirus-act-ptition
SIGN PETITION: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/313310
Let's make this go viral, we need a minimum of 100K signatures in order for it to be discussed at parliament.
They are not expecting it to reach the 100K by the 26th Sept 2020.
Make your voice heard and force them to discuss these draconian restrictions that's doing harm to all of us.
For more info & free template letter to you MP go to
https://www.mp-22.com/coronavirus-act-ptition
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