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China Calls to Suspend Pfizer mRNA Vaccine (MIRRORED)
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1850 views • January 16, 2021
China Calls to Suspend Pfizer mRNA Vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-
https://youtu.be/Hx3PJi_-BN8
This segment appeared on the January 16, 2020 broadcast of the UK Column News with hosts Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
LATEST: Chinese health experts have now called on Norway and other countries to suspend the use of the controversial mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines produced by companies such as Pfizer, especially among elderly people, due to the vaccines' safety uncertainties following the deaths of 23 elderly Norwegian people who recently received the vaccine. See more information here:
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1212915.shtml
PLEASE HELP SUPPORT OUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA OUTLET:
https://21stcenturywire.com/support/
SEE MORE NEWS & ANALYSIS AT:
https://21stcenturywire.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-
https://youtu.be/Hx3PJi_-BN8
This segment appeared on the January 16, 2020 broadcast of the UK Column News with hosts Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
LATEST: Chinese health experts have now called on Norway and other countries to suspend the use of the controversial mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines produced by companies such as Pfizer, especially among elderly people, due to the vaccines' safety uncertainties following the deaths of 23 elderly Norwegian people who recently received the vaccine. See more information here:
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1212915.shtml
PLEASE HELP SUPPORT OUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA OUTLET:
https://21stcenturywire.com/support/
SEE MORE NEWS & ANALYSIS AT:
https://21stcenturywire.com
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