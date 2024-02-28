Trump, his good friend Larry Silverstein, and their odd statements about 911

Sources
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: February 27, 2024.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210908-iconic-images-from-the-september-11-attacks-and-their-aftermath
Title: Iconic images from the September 11 attacks and their aftermath; Subtitle: FRANCE 24 looks back at some of the most iconic images to emerge from the September 11 terrorist attacks and their aftermath, 20 years on.; Category: In Pictures; Published by © 2024 Copyright France 24 - All rights reserved. France 24 is not responsible for the content of external websites. Audience ratings certified by ACPM.; Image title and credit: The second plane crashes into the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2001. © Seth McAllister, AFP; Issued on: 08/09/2021 - 17:02; Date of website access: February 27, 2024.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1100122499998728192/photo/1
Title: #Trumps surprises governors with ‘glasses’ gesture during speech about #China https://on.rt.com/9p2l; Posted by Russian Television; @RT_com; Posted on X Corp/Formerly Twitter; © 2024 X Corp.; Date and time of tweet/post: February 25, 2019, 2:56 PM; Date of website access: February 27, 2024.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/11/realestate/commercial/11sqft.html
Title and subtitle: SQUARE FEET | THE 30-MINUTE INTERVIEW Larry A. Silverstein; Written by Vivian Marino; Published by The New York Times; Image title and credit: Mr. Silverstein, 78, is the president and chief executive of Silverstein Properties, which acquired the World Trade Center just weeks before the Sept. 11 attacks. Credit...Chester Higgins Jr./The New York Times; Date published: October 9, 2009; Date of website access: February 27, 2024.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/SD_9Dlm1fuw?si=y65xQnBkq9s-jgeB
Title: Donald Trump’s Strangest Remarks About 9/11; Posted by Newsweek; YouTube; Date posted: September 11, 2018; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 6: https://youtu.be/fo2gzNae9cw?si=PrNmcF9VTP7H4Wv5
Title: NYC marks 30th anniversary of 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Posted by FOX 5 New York; YouTube; Date posted: February 26, 2023; Date of website access: February 27, 2024.
Source 7: https://youtu.be/PcKlPhFIE7w?si=EUdMXZyf0-OOkcoq
Title: Donald Trump Calls Into WWOR/UPN 9 News on 9/11; Posted by FOX 5 New York; YouTube; Date posted: September 12, 2016; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 8: https://youtu.be/zRpCwKRnL1M?si=QiRQrVejCvFya_Rf
Title: Figure 4.17a Video of WTC 7 Collapse, Perspective 1; Posted by AE911Truth; YouTube; Date posted: September 2, 2019; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 9: https://www.ae911truth.org/
Title: Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth; Subtitle one: About World Trade Center 7; Subtitle two: About the Twin Towers; Published by COPYRIGHT © 2017 - 2023 AE911TRUTH.ORG — a 501(c)3 Educational Organization.; Date of website inception: unknown; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 10: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60RuXCV71ic
Title: Donald Trump Predicted Large-Scale Terror Attack Before 9/11 In 2000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC; Posted by MSNBC; YouTube; Date posted: October 20, 2015; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/3tZbUjGZPDs?si=4B3labHZfnt4l_KP
Title: Remarks: Donald Trump Answered Questions During a Book Signing - January 5, 2000; Posted by Factbase Videos; YouTube; Date posted: October 7, 2019; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 12: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/152431014742986752?lang=en; Sublink: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump; Posted/Tweeted by Donald J. Trump; @realDonaldTrump; 45th President of the United States of America 🇺🇸; Tweet: I predicted the 9/11 attack on America in my book "The America We Deserve" and the collapse of Iraq in @TimeToGetTough; Posted on © 2024 X Corp./Formerly known as Twitter; Date and time posted/tweeted: December 29, 2011, 11:49 AM EST; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 13: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/377947866641485824?lang=en; Sublink: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump; Posted/Tweeted by Donald J. Trump; @realDonaldTrump; 45th President of the United States of America 🇺🇸; Tweet: “@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”; Tweeted on © 2024 X Corp./Twitter (formerly); Date and time of tweet: September 11, 2013; 8:12 PM; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
Source 14: https://youtu.be/M71sKG3RYhI?si=i2eBsVb5fTrMR27Y
Title: Raw Video: Obama Tours World Trade Center Site; Posted by Associated Press; YouTube; Date posted: June 14, 2012; Date of website reaccess: February 27, 2024.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.