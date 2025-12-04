BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Bradley Mattes—“Brain Death” and Organ Harvesting?
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
116 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 2 days ago

December 4, 2025: My guest this week is Mr. Bradley Mattes, former President of the Life Issues Institute and President of the International Right to Life Federation. We discuss his research and findings in regard to the deceptive use of the phrase “brain death” to facilitate the harvesting of vital organs from living human beings. We include a short clip from his amazing 2-part documentary, The Surprising Realities of Brain Death and Organ Donation. I highly recommend watching the entire documentary at these links:

Part 1: https://lifeissues.org/facing-life-tv/surprising-realities-of-brain-death-and-organ-donation-part-1/

Part 2: https://lifeissues.org/facing-life-tv/surprising-realities-of-brain-death-and-organ-donation-part-2/

We also discussed the insidious spread of MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) in Canada. I encourage all our Canadian viewers and listeners to visit the Delta Hospice Society website and request the (FREE) Do Not Euthanize DNE Defence Kit. Find that here: https://deltahospicesociety.org/do-not-euthanize-dne-defence-kit/


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
prolifechinadhsorgan harvestingright to lifechp canadarod tayloreuthanasiacomahospiceorgan transplantbrain deadcaringorgan donationmaidbrain deathangelina irelandpalliative caredelta hospicechp talkschristian heritagebradley matteslife issuesdnedo not euthanize
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy