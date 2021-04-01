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Tyranny Slayer & Basilico's Owner Tony Roman: Don't Give The Tyrants An Inch!
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10 views • April 01, 2021
Tony Roman is the owner of Basilico's Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, California. He has defied the tyranny in every way imaginable to keep his restaurant open, including banning masks and encouraging people to be like family there, and he is winning the day! He joins me live from the West Coast for this inspiring and challenging episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/tyranny-slayer-basilicos-owner-tony-roman-dont-give-the-tyrants-an-inch/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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