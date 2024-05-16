The Financial Incentive To Murder & Poison American Children

‘We Get Paid To Vaccinate Your Children’

* Big Pharma runs a vax payola scheme.

* Pediatricians get several types of financial incentives and kickbacks for administering jabs.

* There are more deaths from ‘vaccines’ than from the diseases they are said to prevent.





Reese Reports | 16 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4vj0sk-the-financial-incentive-to-murder-and-poison-american-children.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=6645db47be68d050e2343587