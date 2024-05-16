Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Financial Incentive To Murder & Poison American Children
channel image
Son of the Republic
695 Subscribers
85 views
Published Yesterday

‘We Get Paid To Vaccinate Your Children’

* Big Pharma runs a vax payola scheme.

* Pediatricians get several types of financial incentives and kickbacks for administering jabs.

* There are more deaths from ‘vaccines’ than from the diseases they are said to prevent.


Reese Reports | 16 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4vj0sk-the-financial-incentive-to-murder-and-poison-american-children.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=6645db47be68d050e2343587

Keywords
big pharmavaccine injurygenocideinfanticidedepopulationpolly tommeypopulation reductionbioweaponvaxadverse eventgreg reesedemocidemass murderbiowarfarejabgene therapycoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionscamdemicexcess deathsexcess mortalitypaul thomasdesigner virus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket