The Financial Incentive To Murder & Poison American Children

‘We Get Paid To Vaccinate Your Children’
* Big Pharma runs a vax payola scheme.
* Pediatricians get several types of financial incentives and kickbacks for administering jabs.
* There are more deaths from ‘vaccines’ than from the diseases they are said to prevent.
Reese Reports | 16 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4vj0sk-the-financial-incentive-to-murder-and-poison-american-children.html
