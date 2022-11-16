Australia Tries to Introduce Digital ID and a Social Credit System

In China, the rankings are decided by the country’s economics planning team, the National Development and Reform Commission, the People’s Bank of China, and the Chinese court system. Like all totalitarian regime policies, “trust” is defined by the Chinese government. What behavior is labeled “glorious” and “disgraceful.” Moreover, the consequences of breaking “trust” will depend on your social score.

Social Credit Score: A Dangerous System

https://frankspeech.com/article/social-credit-score-dangerous-system

Mirrored - MediaGiant

