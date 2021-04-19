Radical Truth #20 - The Fall: Islam vs. Christianity

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Many people believe that Islam & Christianity have a lot in common, however, this is superficial thinking. On the contrary, there are MANY contradictions between Islamic & Christian teachings. One of the ‘oldest’ is what happened in the beginning.
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