IRANIAN Lawmakers chant "Death to America"

DC_Draino says:
* Trump: America First
* Biden: SENDS $6 billion to IRAN who's government leaders chant "Death to America"
* Israel and Iran are at war.
1. This is a war where Israel must defend itself against Iran.
2. Iran put Hamas on a suicide mission to prevent the emerging USA-Sunni-Israel alliance.
3. The mission must be to destroy the entirety of Hamas leadership and all of its capabilities.
@DC_Draino
https://x.com/DC_Draino/status/1710789853342843313?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.