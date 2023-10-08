IRANIAN Lawmakers chant "Death to America"

DC_Draino says:





* Trump: America First

* Biden: SENDS $6 billion to IRAN who's government leaders chant "Death to America"

* Israel and Iran are at war.

1. This is a war where Israel must defend itself against Iran.

2. Iran put Hamas on a suicide mission to prevent the emerging USA-Sunni-Israel alliance.

3. The mission must be to destroy the entirety of Hamas leadership and all of its capabilities.





