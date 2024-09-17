Peaceful, Reiki, Meditation, Calm, Healing Music

The flute melody for this piece was composed by one of our meditators. He wanted to offer it to sadhguru and as we worked with it to create a song, we had the fortune of roping in a few more contributors from amongst our volunteers. The result is what you hear.





We had no particular plan as to what ambience to manifest through this song. However, from our experience, we find that it can be soulful, meditative or relaxing–soothing and settling.





In this meditation you have a chance to imagine you that's in a life of your dreams, and by imagining this you will begin to manifest and create this life, it seems simple, and I guess it is, but with our self-doubt comes a distraction from what you want and what you deserve. Allow yourself to experience the vitality of knowing how beautiful your future will be, going in-depth as you want and exploring all possibilities of getting to this point, all you have to do is research and plan, then you could be your hero, and your future self will tell you exactly that!

