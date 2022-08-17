Millions Disappear - The Rapture by Dr Ruckman (2 min.)

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Millions Disappear - The Rapture - How You Can Know You Are Saved. This short 2 minute video examines Dr Ruckman's booklet, and by doing so the "Rapture Of The Church" is explained with the proper KJV Bible verses.

Get Millions Disappear - The Rapture booklet for 50 cents at the source here:

https://store.kjv1611.org/millions-disappear-tract/

Visit http://getblessedforever.com/Rapture.html for more Rapture info and deeper Rapture bible verses explained.







