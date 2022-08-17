Millions Disappear - The Rapture by Dr Ruckman (2 min.)

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Millions Disappear - The Rapture - How You Can Know You Are Saved. This short 2 minute video examines Dr Ruckman's booklet, and by doing so the "Rapture Of The Church" is explained with the proper KJV Bible verses.
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Visit http://getblessedforever.com/Rapture.html for more Rapture info and deeper Rapture bible verses explained.