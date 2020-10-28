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Tony Bobulinski Full Interview with Tucker Carlson | Hunter Biden Ex-Business Partner on Million $
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588 views • October 28, 2020
Tony Bobulinski Full Interview with Tucker Carlson | Hunter Biden Ex-Business Partner on Million $
Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski: "I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying how are you guys getting away with this? Aren't you concerned? He looked at me, and he laughed a little bit, and said 'PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY.'"
#tonybobulinski #tuckercarlson #joebiden
Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski: "I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying how are you guys getting away with this? Aren't you concerned? He looked at me, and he laughed a little bit, and said 'PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY.'"
#tonybobulinski #tuckercarlson #joebiden
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