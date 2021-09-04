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Rocking on the range with the Caldwell E-max Pro BT!
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90 views • September 04, 2021
Is the gun range your happy place? If you are like me it is and could only be better with some tunes. The Caldwell E-max Pro BT just might be what you need to make that slice of heaven a little better.
This is the 3rd hearing protection product that I have used from Caldwell and this just might be the best yet. Watch the video and see what hearing protection with Bluetooth is all about.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @Caldwell Shooting #earpro #music #e-max #emax
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:32 E-max Shadows vs E-max Pro BT
1:17 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Batteries
2:10 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Controls Overview
2:30 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Bluetooth Pairing
3:14 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Controls In Action
3:45 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Problems
4:34 Wearing The Caldwell E-Max Pro BT
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
This is the 3rd hearing protection product that I have used from Caldwell and this just might be the best yet. Watch the video and see what hearing protection with Bluetooth is all about.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @Caldwell Shooting #earpro #music #e-max #emax
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:32 E-max Shadows vs E-max Pro BT
1:17 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Batteries
2:10 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Controls Overview
2:30 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Bluetooth Pairing
3:14 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Controls In Action
3:45 Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Problems
4:34 Wearing The Caldwell E-Max Pro BT
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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