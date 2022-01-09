Jaco Booyens Breaks Down the Global Crisis of Sex Trafficking

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TAKEAWAYS
Sex Trafficking Is A Domestic Issue That Starts At Home
The New Trends and Tactics of Child Trafficking
Comprehensive Sex Ed Majorly Impacts Child Exploitation
How To Proactively Protect Your Children and Community
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