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Jaco Booyens Breaks Down the Global Crisis of Sex Trafficking
Counter Culture Mom
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22 views • January 09, 2022
As the founder of SHAREtogether and director and producer of the movie 8 Days, Jaco Booyens is committed to educating others about the sex trafficking industry. He explains how easy it is for kids to be recruited into sex trafficking through social media and even while attending school. Jaco has many resources available such as a new clean social media platform called FreeSpace, an upcoming TV series called Pieces, a free masterclass, Reaching the Top teaching series and he even created a ReStōr coffee company which raises funds to help rescue kids. Be prepared to learn a ton!


TAKEAWAYS

Sex Trafficking Is A Domestic Issue That Starts At Home

The New Trends and Tactics of Child Trafficking

Comprehensive Sex Ed Majorly Impacts Child Exploitation

How To Proactively Protect Your Children and Community


👊🏼 GET JACO’S RESOURCES AND JOIN THE FIGHT
8 Days Film: https://jacobooyensministries.org/store/8-days-dvd
8 Days Off The Record DVD: https://bit.ly/8DAYSOFFRECORD
FreeSpace Social App: https://www.freespacesocial.app/
Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking: https://bit.ly/SILENTCRYSPECIAL
Tedx Talks Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qwRq_lykLc
Trafficking Stats: https://sharetogethernow.org/new-folder
Pieces TV Series: https://www.facebook.com/Piecestvshow/
ReStōr Coffee: https://bit.ly/RESTORCOFFEE
Donate: https://jacobooyensministries.org/donate
Reaching The Top Course: ($97 code: MasterClass) https://bit.ly/REACHINGTHETOP

🔗 CONNECT WITH JACO BOOYENS
Website: https://jacobooyensministries.org/
Website: https://sharetogethernow.org/
Website: https://afteredenpictures.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/booyensjaco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharetogethernow.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/booyensjaco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaco.booyens/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharetogethernow/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BooyensJaco

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
social mediasex traffickingpieces8 daystina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjaco booyenssharetogetherfreespacerestor coffee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy