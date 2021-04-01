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Whose Fault Is It If You Fail At Network Marketing? (Part 2) - Tim Sales
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0 view • April 01, 2021
This is a continuation of Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPt1dTUjC50
Tim Sales is responding to an anti-MLM YouTuber who says "if you fail at network marketing, it's not your fault... because of 'the business model' and 'too much saturation in the market...'"
Here's my Top 5 points:
#1 - Yes, the MLM business model has to do with recruiting. But so does EVERY business model. Pick any business... let's say a barber shop. If that barber doesn't recruit, he's going to stay small and only be able to earn profit off of his own time and ability. But if he brings on another barber, he can make a percentage off their efforts also, and begin to leverage himself.
Whether you pay them a salary or you pay them straight commission is irrelevant. The point is, everybody has to recruit. Period.
#2 - Over-saturation in network marketing is an excuse. It's not real. People draw out this exponential math problem of "you get 5, who get 5, who get 5" ... and soon the numbers are larger than the population of the planet. That's not real, and it never happens that way.
Everyone in network marketing earns on finite levels, and so it's actually possible to make more money than the people above you. If you blame saturation, go to a younger/newer company.
#3 - Be cautious who you take advice from.
This series has been focused on "Kylie" -- a makeup artist who has made made it her business to bash network marketers. She is an armchair critic -- someone who has never done this business -- but parades around as if she knows it. She's the one advising you?
#4 - Just quit vs. Get tough
In her advice, she says "Just quit, that's what you should do. It's okay..." WOW!
What does "I quit" mean? It means apathy. It means, "I can't do anything about it."
If you have that philosophy, I would guess you have a long string of failures behind you.
Real experts look at problems by evaluating the data. They gather lots of data points at each area that moves the business forward. And then, they evaluate each one of them.
- "Am I doing what I should be doing?"
- "Am I effective in the pipeline?
- "Is the company shipping good products?"
Be brutally honest, and determine what the real problem is. And yes, if you determine the company is the problem, then get another company.
#5 - Saying "it's not your fault" is popular, but it creates failure.
When you give you excuses to others, and they give you sympathy, it feels really therapeutic... but actually it's really damaging. If you want to succeed in life, go back to every failure and figure out what you did or didn't do that caused the failure.
To have success in network marketing, master the pipeline. Know and do each column.
1. Generate a lead (can be in person or online, however you want)
2. Contact that lead
3. Set an appointment
4. Do a presentation (can be online, can be a pre-recorded video)
5. Follow up until they say YES or NO
The sales pipeline is the law of every organization (not just an MLM business). Universities do it, sports teams do it, churches do it, even the military does it.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Tim Sales is responding to an anti-MLM YouTuber who says "if you fail at network marketing, it's not your fault... because of 'the business model' and 'too much saturation in the market...'"
Here's my Top 5 points:
#1 - Yes, the MLM business model has to do with recruiting. But so does EVERY business model. Pick any business... let's say a barber shop. If that barber doesn't recruit, he's going to stay small and only be able to earn profit off of his own time and ability. But if he brings on another barber, he can make a percentage off their efforts also, and begin to leverage himself.
Whether you pay them a salary or you pay them straight commission is irrelevant. The point is, everybody has to recruit. Period.
#2 - Over-saturation in network marketing is an excuse. It's not real. People draw out this exponential math problem of "you get 5, who get 5, who get 5" ... and soon the numbers are larger than the population of the planet. That's not real, and it never happens that way.
Everyone in network marketing earns on finite levels, and so it's actually possible to make more money than the people above you. If you blame saturation, go to a younger/newer company.
#3 - Be cautious who you take advice from.
This series has been focused on "Kylie" -- a makeup artist who has made made it her business to bash network marketers. She is an armchair critic -- someone who has never done this business -- but parades around as if she knows it. She's the one advising you?
#4 - Just quit vs. Get tough
In her advice, she says "Just quit, that's what you should do. It's okay..." WOW!
What does "I quit" mean? It means apathy. It means, "I can't do anything about it."
If you have that philosophy, I would guess you have a long string of failures behind you.
Real experts look at problems by evaluating the data. They gather lots of data points at each area that moves the business forward. And then, they evaluate each one of them.
- "Am I doing what I should be doing?"
- "Am I effective in the pipeline?
- "Is the company shipping good products?"
Be brutally honest, and determine what the real problem is. And yes, if you determine the company is the problem, then get another company.
#5 - Saying "it's not your fault" is popular, but it creates failure.
When you give you excuses to others, and they give you sympathy, it feels really therapeutic... but actually it's really damaging. If you want to succeed in life, go back to every failure and figure out what you did or didn't do that caused the failure.
To have success in network marketing, master the pipeline. Know and do each column.
1. Generate a lead (can be in person or online, however you want)
2. Contact that lead
3. Set an appointment
4. Do a presentation (can be online, can be a pre-recorded video)
5. Follow up until they say YES or NO
The sales pipeline is the law of every organization (not just an MLM business). Universities do it, sports teams do it, churches do it, even the military does it.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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