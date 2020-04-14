© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An intellectual financial training machine, for the socially responsible green green entrepreneur!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • April 14, 2020
Are You Struggling ATM to Earn a Sustainable Income?
Every wanted to become an entrepreneur and start your own business or become a co-owner of successful start-up, but are afraid to make a mistake and lose everything?
Do you want to learn how to properly plan your budget and create a financial plan to obtain additional sources of income, get out of debt and protect your savings from inflation, but do not know how? There is a chance for you!
Look what I have just discovered....
👉 Training game "Genius of Finance" - a new revelation in the business training. The training has become popular in more than 20 countries in a short time, was approved by a huge number of business mentors, coaches and trainers.
❓ What is the reason of its effectiveness? Knowledge does not bring success. Only skills bring results. You simulate real life events under the guidance of an experienced master in the form of a game, gain experience in investing, communication, generate new ideas.
You work on your GOAL! You will clearly formulate your goal and work through a strategy to achieve it in the game.
Educational tournaments happening near you soon.
For the #outsidetheboxthinker
Talk with a Transnet Global NEEW Partner today!
or Register to Get Started with Free: https://academypi.org/gm1V
Because today is the best day to start making a better future!
Every wanted to become an entrepreneur and start your own business or become a co-owner of successful start-up, but are afraid to make a mistake and lose everything?
Do you want to learn how to properly plan your budget and create a financial plan to obtain additional sources of income, get out of debt and protect your savings from inflation, but do not know how? There is a chance for you!
Look what I have just discovered....
👉 Training game "Genius of Finance" - a new revelation in the business training. The training has become popular in more than 20 countries in a short time, was approved by a huge number of business mentors, coaches and trainers.
❓ What is the reason of its effectiveness? Knowledge does not bring success. Only skills bring results. You simulate real life events under the guidance of an experienced master in the form of a game, gain experience in investing, communication, generate new ideas.
You work on your GOAL! You will clearly formulate your goal and work through a strategy to achieve it in the game.
Educational tournaments happening near you soon.
For the #outsidetheboxthinker
Talk with a Transnet Global NEEW Partner today!
or Register to Get Started with Free: https://academypi.org/gm1V
Because today is the best day to start making a better future!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.