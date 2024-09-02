Wild Beasts, Mosquitos, and the Green Agenda of Revelation Chapter Six

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fourth horseman of the apocalypse - the rider on the GREEN (not pale) horse, kills a fourth of the population of the earth with sword, famine, plague, and the "beasts" of the earth. Plato used this same word (beasts) to describe venomous insects (bees). This is worth bearing in mind now that clouds of mosquitos prepped with mRNA bio-weapons are being airdropped over large population centers, as they ready a new plandemic.