The Healing Journey of Illness Episode 3

Is Illness a Mistake of Nature?by Katharina Bless translated into Thai by Kay WararukSince we live in polarity and have chosen to do so, we can’t be totally “whole/holy” because we life inside a matrix of polarity. If we look at illness as something that is balancing our polarity and giving us a message, then illness can’t be “bad”.It is a big illusion to think we can change things by doing: I just have to do this or that, then every thing will change. To heal, we need to change inside… outside actions might be a relief or cure, but not true healing.Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channel, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.Silver Dove Network Telegram:https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAzTelegram: @KatharinaBlessMeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkwww.teslaplatesasia.comwww.somaretreatcenter.comMeWe Silver Dove Network (English)www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkKay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)Telegram: @kaywararuk