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Dr. Steve Pieczenik - Trump will be re-elected President!
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365 views • January 13, 2021
Dr. Steve Pieczenik triples down on his confidence in exposing the fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 and bets Alex Jones that if he is right he wants to join the Infowars roster. Trump will be re-elected, he is the master mind behind the Military Coup! Many arrests have started, and many arrests to come in the next week!
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BREAKING: Texas Election Fraudster Caught in Project Veritas Undercover Sting Arrested For Widespread Vote Harvesting – Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-texas-election-fraudster-caught-project-veritas-undercover-sting-arrested-widespread-vote-harvesting-faces-20-years-prison/
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BREAKING: Texas Election Fraudster Caught in Project Veritas Undercover Sting Arrested For Widespread Vote Harvesting – Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-texas-election-fraudster-caught-project-veritas-undercover-sting-arrested-widespread-vote-harvesting-faces-20-years-prison/
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