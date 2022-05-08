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A New Kind of Medicine
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189 views • May 08, 2022
The conventional healthcare system as we have known it for decades is collapsing as more and more people recognize the shortcomings and deficiencies of a paradigm which does not represent the reality of health, disease and healing. A new kind of medicine, a new way of approaching health and disease is coming forth.
This "new" way is not really new since the knowledge and understanding of the reality of health and disease has been carried forth, generation after generation, by practitioners of the healing arts who, while suppressed and persecuted for decades by the entrenched economic interests behind the conventional system, have managed to pass along their art to the next generation.
The market is shifting. People from all walks of life are starting to reclaim their innate power in health and healing and are seeking a new breed of doctors who empower their patients in their path to health and wellbeing.
For more information on Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat visit www.drcornulabat.com
This "new" way is not really new since the knowledge and understanding of the reality of health and disease has been carried forth, generation after generation, by practitioners of the healing arts who, while suppressed and persecuted for decades by the entrenched economic interests behind the conventional system, have managed to pass along their art to the next generation.
The market is shifting. People from all walks of life are starting to reclaim their innate power in health and healing and are seeking a new breed of doctors who empower their patients in their path to health and wellbeing.
For more information on Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat visit www.drcornulabat.com
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