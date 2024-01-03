They Shall Cast Out Demons Episode 3

Jesus told His disciples, “I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.” (Luke 10:19) Tragically, these snakes and scorpions have infiltrated the Body of Christ. Spies, these wolves in sheep’s clothing masquerading as angels of light, have cast a spell on God’s people, convincing them that Jesus is NOT the same yesterday, today, and forever. (2 Corinthians 11:3-4,14-15; Galatians 3:1-5) Like the Pharisees, Sadducees, and lawyers who accused Jesus of being—and even convinced His mother, Mary, and brothers and sisters that He was—crazy (Mark 2:27-28, Mark 3:20-21,31-33; Matthew 12:1-8,41-42,46-50), was demon-possessed (Mark 3:30), and claiming He cast out demons by the power of Beelzabul (Mark 3:22; Matthew 12:24). This same brood of vipers walks throughout Earth today, totally vilifying those who believe in the supernatural. Calling them conspiracy theorists, nut jobs, and practitioners of Kundalini, they attempt to disarm God’s people, promoting a carnal religious façade with absolutely no power to save (Galatians 1:6-7; 1 Corinthians 4:18-20) and leaving those who would follow Jesus, naked and afraid—helpless, sterile, and ready for slaughter. In this third episode, Power Over Demons, we look at the example Jesus laid out, and the pattern His people followed throughout the Gospels and Book of Acts to conquer cities, nations, and the uttermost parts of Earth for the Kingdom of God. Jesus has given us the Counselor, the Holy Spirit, to teach us, to guide us, and show us how to use the power and tools needed to plunder hell and populate heaven. (John 14:16-18; 15:26; 16:5-15) Under a New Covenant, much better (Hebrews 8:6) than the Old Covenant under which great prophets like Moses, Samuel, Elijah, and Elishah operated, would you expect us to perform any less? Supernatural problems require supernatural solutions; hence, the resurrected Jesus’ instructions: “These signs will follow them that believe: In My Name, they will drive out demons…”

Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv

Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv

Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064

Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:

http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

Financial support can be given electronically at:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23