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Zelensky — The NEW Fauci
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122 views • March 10, 2022
Zelensky — The NEW Fauci
A war narrative needs a hero, whether its the Covid War or the Ukraine War. And if none exists you can invent one. And is Biden soaring in the polls because of his SOTU speech as mainstream media wants you to believe?
Zelensky owns a $34 million mansion in Miami. (courtesy of U.S. tax payers). Today they announced President Zelensky and Biden will be meeting in Miami to discuss their next move in Ukraine.
@HandigeHendrik Twitter - Zelensky is the new Fauci. Ukrainian soldiers are the new heroic health care workers. Cutting off oil from Russia is the new social distancing. Not using products that consume more energy is the new mask and public shaming.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/je1Ot6vxxgqt/
A war narrative needs a hero, whether its the Covid War or the Ukraine War. And if none exists you can invent one. And is Biden soaring in the polls because of his SOTU speech as mainstream media wants you to believe?
Zelensky owns a $34 million mansion in Miami. (courtesy of U.S. tax payers). Today they announced President Zelensky and Biden will be meeting in Miami to discuss their next move in Ukraine.
@HandigeHendrik Twitter - Zelensky is the new Fauci. Ukrainian soldiers are the new heroic health care workers. Cutting off oil from Russia is the new social distancing. Not using products that consume more energy is the new mask and public shaming.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/je1Ot6vxxgqt/
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