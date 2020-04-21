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EXPOSING MARK STEELE - INFORMATION WAR ON STEROIDS
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92 views • April 21, 2020
Mark Steele silences his critics with the evidence.
Vaccines contain metal nano particle contaminates.
Not a conspiracy but an assault.
Trolls that do not have the factual provable science are committing a criminal offence and be brought to justice.
Sources
The Guardian - 'mobile network operators (MNOs) are clamouring for access to lampposts'
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/may/19/revealed-5g-rollout-is-being-stalled-by-rows-over-lampposts
The International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination -
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/new-quality-control-investigations-on-vaccines-micro--and-nanocontamination.html
US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health
Biological Effects and Health Hazards of Microwave Radiation, Proceedings on an International Symposium, October, 1973
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1775882/?page=1
Damage of photoreceptor-derived cells in culture induced by light emitting diode-derived blue light
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4048889/
Lethal effects of short-wavelength visible light on insects
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4260232/
Science Direct - Adverse health effects of 5G mobile networking technology under real-life conditions
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037842742030028X
Survice Engineering Company [contractor of Direct Energy weapons]
RADIO FREQUENCY DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS (RF DEWS) FOR UNCONVENTIONAL ELECTRONIC ATTACK (UEA)
https://survice.com/sites/default/files/downloads/radio-frequency-directed-energy-weapons.pdf
The IEEE - Electromagnetic Radiation Due to Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies: How Safe Are We?
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9016183
Ecological Armageddon - Warnings From Scientists as Flying Insects Disappear
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2017/10/19/ecological-armageddon-warnings-scientists-flying-insects-disappear
Public Health England issues LED street lighting warning - blue light in LED street lighting 'known to cause damage to the retina’.
https://www.highwaysmagazine.co.uk/Public-Health-England-issues-LED-street-lighting-warning/3981
Vaccines contain metal nano particle contaminates.
Not a conspiracy but an assault.
Trolls that do not have the factual provable science are committing a criminal offence and be brought to justice.
Sources
The Guardian - 'mobile network operators (MNOs) are clamouring for access to lampposts'
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/may/19/revealed-5g-rollout-is-being-stalled-by-rows-over-lampposts
The International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination -
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/new-quality-control-investigations-on-vaccines-micro--and-nanocontamination.html
US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health
Biological Effects and Health Hazards of Microwave Radiation, Proceedings on an International Symposium, October, 1973
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1775882/?page=1
Damage of photoreceptor-derived cells in culture induced by light emitting diode-derived blue light
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4048889/
Lethal effects of short-wavelength visible light on insects
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4260232/
Science Direct - Adverse health effects of 5G mobile networking technology under real-life conditions
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037842742030028X
Survice Engineering Company [contractor of Direct Energy weapons]
RADIO FREQUENCY DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS (RF DEWS) FOR UNCONVENTIONAL ELECTRONIC ATTACK (UEA)
https://survice.com/sites/default/files/downloads/radio-frequency-directed-energy-weapons.pdf
The IEEE - Electromagnetic Radiation Due to Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies: How Safe Are We?
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9016183
Ecological Armageddon - Warnings From Scientists as Flying Insects Disappear
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2017/10/19/ecological-armageddon-warnings-scientists-flying-insects-disappear
Public Health England issues LED street lighting warning - blue light in LED street lighting 'known to cause damage to the retina’.
https://www.highwaysmagazine.co.uk/Public-Health-England-issues-LED-street-lighting-warning/3981
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