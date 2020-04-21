BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPOSING MARK STEELE - INFORMATION WAR ON STEROIDS
Save Us Now
Save Us Now
426 followers
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • April 21, 2020
Mark Steele silences his critics with the evidence.
Vaccines contain metal nano particle contaminates.
Not a conspiracy but an assault.
Trolls that do not have the factual provable science are committing a criminal offence and be brought to justice.

Sources

The Guardian - 'mobile network operators (MNOs) are clamouring for access to lampposts'
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/may/19/revealed-5g-rollout-is-being-stalled-by-rows-over-lampposts

The International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination -
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/new-quality-control-investigations-on-vaccines-micro--and-nanocontamination.html

US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health
Biological Effects and Health Hazards of Microwave Radiation, Proceedings on an International Symposium, October, 1973
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1775882/?page=1
Damage of photoreceptor-derived cells in culture induced by light emitting diode-derived blue light
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4048889/
Lethal effects of short-wavelength visible light on insects
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4260232/

Science Direct - Adverse health effects of 5G mobile networking technology under real-life conditions
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037842742030028X

Survice Engineering Company [contractor of Direct Energy weapons]
RADIO FREQUENCY DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS (RF DEWS) FOR UNCONVENTIONAL ELECTRONIC ATTACK (UEA)
https://survice.com/sites/default/files/downloads/radio-frequency-directed-energy-weapons.pdf

The IEEE - Electromagnetic Radiation Due to Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies: How Safe Are We?
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9016183

Ecological Armageddon - Warnings From Scientists as Flying Insects Disappear
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2017/10/19/ecological-armageddon-warnings-scientists-flying-insects-disappear

Public Health England issues LED street lighting warning - blue light in LED street lighting 'known to cause damage to the retina’.
https://www.highwaysmagazine.co.uk/Public-Health-England-issues-LED-street-lighting-warning/3981
Keywords
5gmark steeleled5g dangerlamppostsmark steele exposedieee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Morgan S. Verity
Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Coco Somers
Study Links High Ultra-Processed Food Intake to 12% Higher Depression Risk in Older Adults

Study Links High Ultra-Processed Food Intake to 12% Higher Depression Risk in Older Adults

Coco Somers
Routine Eye Exam Retinal Photos May Hold Early Alzheimer&#8217;s Clues, Study Finds

Routine Eye Exam Retinal Photos May Hold Early Alzheimer’s Clues, Study Finds

Edison Reed
BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

Zoey Sky
Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy