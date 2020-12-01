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Local LIBERTY: Mayor Shuts Down Governor’s Mandates
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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130 views • December 01, 2020
Small town mayor shuts down Governor’s mandates — the path to liberty is local with officials who understand what this is REALLY about

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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