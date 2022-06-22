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Exactly a year ago, Nazi flags were burned in Kiev.
The action dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of war was organized by the Opposition Platform – For Life party.
A year has passed. Today, the activities of the party are prohibited, its property has been confiscated. Party leader Viktor Medvedchuk is accused of treason and sits in the dungeons of the SBU.
Video by @rt_russian.