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Vaxx-induced turbo cancer: Likely caused by VAIDS | Cancer experts drs. Risch & Makis
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659 views • September 10, 2023

Dr. Makis is also seeing cancers of the gall bladder, liver, lung that are behaving much more aggressively than expected, with very rapid growth and spread.

The medical establishment is basically ignoring this phenomenon. Most of the anecdotes are from GoFundMe and elsewhere. People are sharing that their oncologist was shocked at the fast spread and had to change the treatment course. Patients often end up dying before they can finish treatment.

Aside from prof. Dalgleish, who has sounded the alarm on C19 vaxx-induced cancers, no other oncologist has spoken out. They must be seeing this in their practice but are not speaking out. Doctors are putting their jobs, careers and bank accounts ahead of patients.

Dr. Risch would like to see a composite test which would show an impaired immune system. These kinds of tests are available for other organs and systems. If you know who has a damaged immune system, you know who is at increased risk of (turbo) cancer and therefore who you should, at the very minimum, monitor more closely.

The medical community is not even acknowledging a possible link between the ‘vaccines’ and cancer. The manufacturers of the jabs did not and were not forced to conduct any tests on genotoxicity (damage to genes) and carcinogenicity (cancer causing). Based on no information whatsoever, they just claimed that there was no reason to assume that these products cause cancer or damage genes, so therefore they will not test if they do.

The bulk of the vaxx-induced turbo cancer may not be caused by damage to genes or integration of the mRNA in the human genome (via reverse transcription followed by integration), but by immune system damage.

Dr. Gorski is one of the outspoken critics of any possibility of C19 vaxx-induced cancer. It would be interesting to check his bank account for possible conflicts of interest.

An additional feature of these turbo cancers is that they tend to be resistant to treatment that would have some effectiveness in cancers pre-2021, such as chemotherapy and radiation. Why is this the case? It could be that treatment may still be somewhat effective at killing cancerous cells, but that cancerous cells will still be reproducing with very fast with little impediment because of immune system damage.

Some cardiologists such as dr. Peter McCullough and dr. Aseem Malhotra are speaking out about vaxx-induced heart damage, but dr. Makis is almost the only one speaking up about vaxx-induced cancer.

SOURCE: https://www.americaoutloud.news/turbo-cancers-other-new-diseases-in-the-covid-vaccine-era/

Mirrored - frankploegman


Keywords
dr rischvaidsdr makisturbo cancervaxx-induced
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