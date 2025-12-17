The Role of Robotics in Sustainable Living

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can robots be tools for off-grid, sustainable living—or just spy tools for the state? Decentralized robotics for permaculture could help, but beware of cloud-connected surveillance bots.
#Permaculture #OffGrid #Robotics #SustainableLiving
