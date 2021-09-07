LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: SD Senator "Absolutely Convinced There Was Election Fraud"

There is too much evidence to ignore showing that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, South Dakota Senator Julie Frye-Mueller tells The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman at the Lindell Cyber Symposium. Perhaps even more alarming are efforts to destroy and conceal that evidence, the popular Republican state senator said, pointing to "maintenance" schemes by the elections-system providers that are being used as cover to clean out memories and data. Frye-Mueller, who represents the district that includes Mount Rushmore, promised that she would keep working hard to preserve America's constitutional republic. She also gave a dire warning: God is watching everything and it will all be exposed.



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