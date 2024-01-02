🔥Svatovo direction - defeat of Leopard tanks platoon in the area of the village of Terny.

In the area of the village of Terny, Ukrainian fighters were preparing to attack the positions of Russian fighters. However, the West group of troops destroyed the enemy with precision strikes using precision-guided ammunition.

A missile danger siren has been launched in Belgorod. All residents must go to shelter," - Belgorod Governor

An enemy target was shot down over the city.

The missile alert in the city has been cancelled.

Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region - 4 air targets were shot down on approach to the city. Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there is one victim - a man with shrapnel wounds to his upper and lower extremities. He is taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The condition is serious. Information on the destruction is being clarified. Operational and emergency services are working on site.