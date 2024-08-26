BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tulsi Gabbard "To Save Our Country" endorses Donald Trump
98 views • 8 months ago

Tulsi Gabbard endorses Donald Trump.

The following was forwarded from Eva K Bartlett:

(2019):

Gabbard:

-deflected on israel's crimes against Palestinians

-doesn't respect right for Palestinians' self defense

-lauds murderous israel as having "sense of morality"

-would mean further hell for Palestinians in Gaza (2 million, under israeli siege)

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1185812787320283136

(2021):

Actually, no, when pushed by McCain on her talk show, Gabbard capitulated and spewed gross rhetoric against Assad.

Eva Karene Bartlett

@EvaKBartlett

And here:

Gabbard: "He is a brutal dictator, just like Saddam Hussein and just like Gaddafi in Libya."

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1402515867934601217

(2021):

Surprise, surprise. Gabbard capitalizing on Afghanistan to push the fake 9/11 narrative & fake reasons the US invaded Afghanistan.

Once a lying politician always a lying politician.

(Plus her look of concern is fake as hell).

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1428324562572300299

(2020):

Mark Burton: "..."anti-war" Tulsi Gabbard endorsed inveterate war criminal, Joe Biden (a) prime supporter of the war on the people of Iraq. Between actual war & sanctions...1 million Iraqis died...Biden needs to be tried for his war crimes & the people of Iraq deserve justice."

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1241067477175582722

(2019):

This is shit. Plz don't argue Tulsi is taking a principled position. She is NOT taking a principled position but pandering to moronic masses & repeating war propaganda designed to move public to overthrow Syrian govt.

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1098448163529261057



politicseventscurrent
