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EVIL INCARNATE. The Jews have never been an oppressed people. This rabbi demon is a liar. They need an enemy to blame as an excuse to bring in their new world order. To watch this video on INSTAGRAM click at the given link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWx09nUgZZv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==