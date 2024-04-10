Catholic Man Moment: Allowing Jesus to Open Our Minds and Hearts

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Allowing Jesus to Open Our Minds and Hearts





April 14 2024

Third Sunday of Easter





Year B: Luke 24:35-48: Thus it was written that the Christ would suffer and rise form the dead on the third day.





As the sun set on the third day, the words of the holy Scriptures rang true as the prophesied Christ suffered and triumphantly rose from the dead. With divine guidance, their once closed minds were opened as Jesus revealed the true meaning of the Scriptures. This pivotal meeting between the Twelve and their Savior marked the beginning of their sacred mission, inspiring us as Catholic men to follow in their footsteps and spread the Good News to all.





Gospel

Lk 24:35-48

The two disciples recounted what had taken place on the way,

and how Jesus was made known to them

in the breaking of bread.





While they were still speaking about this,

he stood in their midst and said to them,

"Peace be with you."

But they were startled and terrified

and thought that they were seeing a ghost.

Then he said to them, "Why are you troubled?

And why do questions arise in your hearts?

Look at my hands and my feet, that it is I myself.

Touch me and see, because a ghost does not have flesh and bones

as you can see I have."

And as he said this,

he showed them his hands and his feet.

While they were still incredulous for joy and were amazed,

he asked them, "Have you anything here to eat?"

They gave him a piece of baked fish;

he took it and ate it in front of them.





He said to them,

"These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you,

that everything written about me in the law of Moses

and in the prophets and psalms must be fulfilled."

Then he opened their minds to understand the Scriptures.

And he said to them,

"Thus it is written that the Christ would suffer

and rise from the dead on the third day

and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins,

would be preached in his name

to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.

You are witnesses of these things."





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041424.cfm



