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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 27 October 21 - Susan Lindauer hour 1; Russ Winter hour 2.
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234 views • October 27, 2021
Author of Extreme Prejudice, CIA whistleblower Susan Lindauer (www.tfrlive.com/covertreport) joins The Event for hour 1 to expose the shocking Federal Felony Crimes of Clinton Crime Cabal hack Terry McAuliffe (whom the globalists seek to install through election theft as governor of Virginia. Hour 2 features the great Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) who returns for his monthly appearance to discuss the latest stories at his winterwatch.net news site. Callers joined in for hour 2.
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