Informed Consent and the Vaccine-Friendly Plan with Dr. Paul Thomas | Ep. 6

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Empowering medical consumers through informed consent, pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas talks about his vaccine-friendly plan for children and families, how people now understand in our current climate why informed consent is necessary for medical freedom, and how he's been practicing it with his patients for decades.
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