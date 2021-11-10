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Episode 41 - Patriots Rising
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70 views • November 10, 2021
Two special interviews with American Patriot's who are standing up and taking action against our overreaching government. Guest Yael Levin to discuss the battle for our children's minds in our schools.
Then special guests Robin Ruwe and Rebecca Borne discuss using the Constitutional process of using affidavits to fight tyranny.
Save up to 66% at MyPillow.com when you use the code "TPR"
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this show:
https://www.noleftturn.us
https://www.ohioassembly.org
Then special guests Robin Ruwe and Rebecca Borne discuss using the Constitutional process of using affidavits to fight tyranny.
Save up to 66% at MyPillow.com when you use the code "TPR"
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this show:
https://www.noleftturn.us
https://www.ohioassembly.org
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