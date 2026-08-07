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What happens when a political system begins to look less like a government and more like a badly managed ship taking on water? That’s the central theme of Dr Reiner Fuellmich’s recent statement of 31 July 2026. Speaking to his audience from a justifiably critical perspective, he describes the visible collapse of a transnational power network operating across Germany, Europe and the United States. From an Australian point of view, the details appear distant, but the wider questions are ominously familiar: who really makes decisions, how accountable are political leaders, and what happens when public trust collapses? Fuellmich begins with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whom he portrays as increasingly isolated and politically vulnerable. He recalls an earlier prediction attributed to Russian economist Kirill Dmitriev: after the downfall of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Merz would be next. Fuellmich argues that this prediction is now unfolding through a series of cabinet dramas.