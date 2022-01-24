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The Importance of God's Word
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10 views • January 24, 2022
Do you currently have a bible reading plan?
Adding on from last week's video, I talk about the impact that reading God's word has on our lives.
After you've watched this video, find a good devotional or pick a book from the bible (I recommend Genesis). Then share this video with one person.
Adding on from last week's video, I talk about the impact that reading God's word has on our lives.
After you've watched this video, find a good devotional or pick a book from the bible (I recommend Genesis). Then share this video with one person.
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