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Do Children Have To Be Taught Empathy?
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3 views • September 15, 2020
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Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio -- and recent winner of the 2012 Liberty Inspiration Awards - examines the popular perception that children are born selfish.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio -- and recent winner of the 2012 Liberty Inspiration Awards - examines the popular perception that children are born selfish.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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