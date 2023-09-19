"God's Blueprint for Heaven on Earth" by Kevin Brechbill | KFW 2023

August 25, 2023





We all yearn to witness the realization of heaven on earth, but the question remains: How does this transformation occur? Does God suddenly change us into completely new Christlike people? Will it come with a group of averagely good individuals? Or will heaven truly come to earth only when we as individuals and churches press into intentional growth into mature Christians.





This message presents and emphasizes the importance of Christlike maturity becoming an intentional pursuit of every individual and the core passion of each church. Maturity serves as the gateway to building trust, which is the currency of credibility for both individuals and churches. It creates an avenue for churches to experience sustainability and longevity.





https://kingdomfellowship.org/gods-blueprint-for-heaven-on-earth/



