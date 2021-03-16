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Moderna Claims a Healthy 39 Year Old Mother + Comedian Eugenio Derbez Schools Dr. Fauci On Vaccines
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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90 views • March 16, 2021
If you are fighting someone in your family or social network who is challenging you on your stance that these 'man rushed' vaccines are safe then I ask you to send them the link to this video in an email and tell them that this might be the most important 47 minutes that they watch in the next year. It covers the rush to get the Moderna dose out and it also discusses another death, the mainstream media finally starting to cover vaccination deaths in Salt Lake City and the viral video if Dr. Fauci being grilled by Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez on the vaccines that were rolled out in the USA. As you will see Fauci get's raked over the coals by the brilliant questioning brought on by Comedian Derbez who was far from being funny in this stunning video with a beaten-up Fauci.

Related videos:

BEFORE You Get That Shot WATCH THIS!!!
HighImpactTV
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/MRNA-VAXX:5?r=72TovaZHizmoDqhu54or4qBwekB4fk8f

TruNews
HEADLINE NEWS WITH KERRY KINSEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SimQAmGS6r7G/

Related links:

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/vaccineskilling9.htm

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/39-year-old-woman-dies-4-days-after-second-moderna-aaccine-autopsy-ordered?utm_source=LifeSiteNews.com&;utm_campaign=f4fa4ab2cc-Freedom_3_11_21&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_12387f0e3e-f4fa4ab2cc-410998530

https://cbsaustin.com/news/nation-world/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered

https://kutv.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-deaths-the-lack-of-information-on-how-where-to-report

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